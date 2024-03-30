Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 220,960 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,960 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 5.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,302,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,938,000 after buying an additional 2,021,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12,261.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after buying an additional 493,512 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,738,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 410,730 shares during the period.

Shares of JMBS opened at $45.10 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

