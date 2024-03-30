Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,682,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $399,370,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

KNSL opened at $524.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.37 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.88 and its 200 day moving average is $411.19.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

