First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.92 and last traded at $109.72. Approximately 23,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 34,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.33.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

