First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $11.93 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

