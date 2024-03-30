First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:FTHY remained flat at $14.54 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,581. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

