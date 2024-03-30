First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 25th

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FTHY remained flat at $14.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,581. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74.
