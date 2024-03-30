Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Shares Down 2.8%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

