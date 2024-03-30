FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1999 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:LKOR opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with at least 10 years to maturity selected and weighted by fundamental factors.

