FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.59

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.59 and last traded at $54.59, with a volume of 47290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

