Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $3.80. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 38,868 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.