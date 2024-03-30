FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.90. FreightCar America shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 11,511 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $70.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

