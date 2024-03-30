Fruth Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,128,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,963,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.