Fruth Investment Management Grows Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Fruth Investment Management raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CC opened at $26.26 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

