Fruth Investment Management Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,593,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $204.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average of $192.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.35 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

