Fruth Investment Management Purchases New Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of RGC Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 43.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 176,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 728.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 327,167 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 57,930 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

RGC Resources Price Performance

RGC Resources stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.21.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Equities analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.78 per share, with a total value of $32,207.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,233.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Stories

