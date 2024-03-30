Fruth Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.40. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.68 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

