FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 755,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $193,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

