FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.29

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 546881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $638.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

