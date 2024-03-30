Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires 7,566 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.8% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.13. 986,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,239. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

