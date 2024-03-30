Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

