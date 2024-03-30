Fulcrum Equity Management Has $308,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,533. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.38 and a 200-day moving average of $438.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

