Fulcrum Equity Management Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

