Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $575,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $155.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,209. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $108.86 and a twelve month high of $159.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

