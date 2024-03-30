Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.74. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

