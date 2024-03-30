Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 453 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. 4,626,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

