Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.45. 4,009,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.