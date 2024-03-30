Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

