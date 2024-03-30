Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $337.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.87 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

