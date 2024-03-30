Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 6,214 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 404,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,515. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

