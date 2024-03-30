Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.07.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $289.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.