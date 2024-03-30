Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,403,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Barclays raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.41. 11,663,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,817,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

