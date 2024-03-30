Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 2,881 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 60,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,638,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,610,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 636,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 179,497 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.85. 233,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,742. The company has a market cap of $699.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

