Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 475 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $97.53. 10,700,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,173,675. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

