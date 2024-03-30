Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,938,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,336. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

