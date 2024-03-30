GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

NYSE GME opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.11. GameStop has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.31 and a beta of -0.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GameStop by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GameStop by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

