Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Increased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

