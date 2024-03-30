Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $187.38 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 49.7% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned 0.83% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $187,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 1,304,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,943. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

