Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,369,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,273. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

