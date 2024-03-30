Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOODO stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $20.23.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Further Reading

