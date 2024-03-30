Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 390 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $397.76 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.65 and a 200 day moving average of $364.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

