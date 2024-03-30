Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

