Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 323.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,746 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.