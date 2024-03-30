Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

