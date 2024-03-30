Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 30,470 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,470 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

