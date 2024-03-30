Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.