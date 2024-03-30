Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.48

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.48 and traded as high as $24.16. Golar LNG shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 783,328 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -232.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Golar LNG by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after buying an additional 68,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after buying an additional 965,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,470 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.