Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading Up 21.8%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.53. 101,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 18,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 25.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.