Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading Up 21.8%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.53. 101,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 18,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

