Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Price Performance

GTIP stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTIP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

