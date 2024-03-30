Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 5th

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2115 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

GSST opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

