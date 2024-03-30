Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Lifted by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 1.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

